AMD Radeon RX 7900 prototype GPU leak reveals PSU connectors

Fresh AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT photos have arrived, and the RDNA 3 graphics cards are equipped with two 8-pin power connectors. The leaked images provide a glimpse at prototype GPU models, but they could help gaming PC enthusiasts prepare for the lineup’s December launch.

Shared by reliable leaker 9550pro, the snaps add clout to previous AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT rumours, as whispers suggest RDNA 3 will avoid using the RTX 4090 power connector. Instead, the high-end GPUs may stick with two 8-pin sockets, meaning you won’t have to pick up the best power supply with PCIe 5.0 support or use a 2VHPWR adapter.



Image source: 9550pro

In terms of size, the RDNA 3 cards are seemingly longer than RX 6900 XT. However, both models depicted are noticeably sleeker than the GPU featured in our Nvidia RTX 4090 review, something that’ll potentially give AMD an aesthetic edge.

It’s worth reiterating that the RDNA 3 photos posing for the camera are prototypes, so their design is subject to change. We’re also unsure whether the GPUs in question are the RX 7900 XT, or if one of them is the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX – a beefier model that might be the real RTX 4090 rival.

AMD will unveil its best graphics card contenders this Thursday, but delays have allegedly pushed the actual launch back a week. That means the RTX 4080 may beat the red team to the punch, but we’ll need to wait for a solid release date before knowing for sure.