AMD’s future flagship Radeon RX 7900 XT could be 40% faster than the RX 6900 XT

The Radeon RX 6900 XT is already a beast at 4K resolutions as AMD’s best graphics card, but the next generation RDNA 3 GPUs could help make UHD gaming mainstream according to the latest RX 7900 XT leak. A video from Moore’s Law is Dead claims that the RX 7900 XT will at a minimum see a 40% performance uplift over the current AMD flagship.

With any luck, we should see a similar improvement across all cards in the RDNA 3 lineup, as the video claims that AMD is targeting a 50% performance per watt increase and an overall 60-80% boost over the previous architecture. These are more conservative estimates compared to the threefold jump in performance that earlier rumours suggested, but Moore’s Law is Dead corroborates the idea that AMD’s future GPUs will feature improved ray tracing performance that can better compete with Nvidia’s RTX graphics cards.

Since AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture is not expected to launch until 2022 or 2023, however, there’s a lot of time for plans to change, so we recommend taking these rumours with a grain of salt.

Since the RX 7900 XT is in such early stages of development, there’s no telling how much it’ll cost, when it’ll release, whether it’ll follow in Nvidia’s footsteps with its own crypto mining limitations, or what its availability will look like – especially given that we’re still battling with stock issues when it comes to the RX 6000 series.