AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX benchmark places GPU 15% ahead of RTX 4080

With its launch fast approaching, AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX benchmark data has been thin on the ground. This mystery does help build anticipation for the graphics card, as gamers are keen to see how it’ll fare versus its competitor, the RTX 4080. However, we now have some understanding of how the pixel pushers stack up against one another.

As the best graphics card in team red’s lineup, all eyes are on the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX to bring home the performance or value crown for team red. It faces an uphill battle of sorts, with supposedly less powerful ray tracing capabilities and likely proving no match for the RTX 4090. That said, its price point could greatly sway things in its favour.

According to newly unearthed Geekbench results, the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX performs around 15% faster than the RTX 4080 when using the Vulkan API (via Videocardz). Compared to the RTX 4090, team red’s champion falls behind by around 20%. Unfortunately, it can’t keep up in OpenCL tests, offering similar performance to an RTX 3090 Ti instead.

It shouldn’t be long now until we get some more useful AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX benchmarks, using the best PC games and other applications. Just hold on to your wallets for now, as rumours also suggest that a GeForce RTX 4080 price cut may be on the way very soon.