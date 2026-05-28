AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE leak hints at impending worldwide launch for the mid-range GPU

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE could finally be about to get a worldwide release date, according to a new rumor. The currently China-only RX 9070 variant could represent a more affordable mid-range option for gamers looking to spend a little less than the ~$650 needed for an RX 9070 or RTX 5070, but without compromising too much on speed.

The standard RX 9070 currently tops our best graphics card guide, as based on current prices, AMD's current second-fastest RX 9000 series card offers the best frame rate to price ratio. If the RX 9070 GRE can come in at an even better price without dropping too many fps, it could be a new champion. That's, of course, assuming this rumor is true.

The existence of the RX 9070 GRE isn't in question, as it has been available in China for a while now. Indeed, it's listed on AMD's official website, and its specs are known. In fact, we've handily listed them for you below. Its performance is also a known quantity, with it sitting just below the RX 9070 and RTX 5070, and above the RX 9060 XT and RTX 4070.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE specs AMD Radeon RX 9070 specs GPU architecture AMD RDNA 4 AMD RDNA 4 Compute units 48 56 Stream processors 3,072 3,584 RT cores 48 56 AI cores 96 112 ROPs 96 128 Infinity Cache 64MB 64MB Interface 16x PCIe 5.0 16x PCIe 5.0 Game clock 2.22GHz 2.07GHz Boost clock 2.79GHz 2.52GHz VRAM 12GB GDDR6 20Gbps 16GB GDDR6 20Gbps Memory bandwidth

432.0 GB/s 644.6GB/s Memory interface 192-bit 256-bit Total board power 220W 220W

What is in question, though, is whether the RX 9070 GRE will actually launch in other markets. AMD has previously launched its Golden Rabbit Edition (GRE) cards in China exclusively, then sometimes followed up with a worldwide launch, but there's no guarantee it will do so this time.

The latest RX 9070 GRE rumor, then, comes from Videocardz.com, which reports that it has "obtained a picture of Sapphire retail packaging for the RX 9070 GRE that appears to be prepared for the global market."

The picture is reproduced above, and, on the face of it, there's not much that stands out as definitively showing this is a US or other non-Chinese version of the card. There is some English language around the QR code in the top right, but otherwise all the text is company logos and branding, which would remain in Western/English script to match the company's branding.

The tech news site also points to Newegg having listings for Sapphire Pulse and Pure RX 9070 GRE cards, but that they're marketplace listings from a China-based seller, so again, it's not the most convincing source.

Nonetheless, with the Computex technology trade show coming up next week, it would be appropriate timing for AMD to launch a new graphics card to go along with its other announcements.

As to what the price of a possible RX 9070 GRE would be, its MSRP in China is 4,199 yuan, which converts directly to $619. That would be about in line with current RX 9070 pricing, but this direct conversion doesn't take into account any taxes, import duties, or other factors that can affect the final price you pay.