Get these free games with an AMD RX graphics card, desktop, or laptop

It’s a close call, but we reckon the AMD RX 5700 XT is the best graphics card currently on the market. It comes close to the performance of the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super but doesn’t cost quite as much. Now, adding more value to the 5700 XT offering, AMD is offering up to two free PC games with select RX 5000-series purchases.

AMD announced its latest Raise your Game bundle which offers free copies of Godfall, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, or both on qualifying RX 5000-series purchases: “Get up to two games when you buy an AMD Radeon RX 5000-series graphics card or a gaming system powered by select AMD Radeon RX 5000-series graphics cards.” This deal will run from July 14 until October 3 and “gamers will gain access to these titles as they become publicly available”.

AMD RX 5600 XT, RX 5700, and RX 5700 XT graphics cards will come with both Shadowlands and Godfall, while the RX 5500 XT will only come with Godfall. Similarly, RX 5700 XT, RX 5700, RX 5600, and RX 5600M desktop or laptop systems will come with both games, while RX 5500 and RX 5500M systems will only come with Godfall.

Godfall is an upcoming action-RPG, developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox of Borderlands fame, in which you’re tasked with saving the world of Aperion as the last of the Valorian knights. Shadowlands is the latest upcoming World of Warcraft expansion, currently available for pre-purchase, and which will, among other things, allow for the choice between four Covenants upon reaching level 60 – think a Horde vs Alliance sort of decision.

You can be sure these GPUs will run the games, too, especially if you’re going for the high-end RX 5700 or 5700XT. We consider the RX 5700 XT the best graphics card for a reason, namely that it can absolutely crush any game at 1080p and 1440p, or at 144Hz, all for significantly less cost than its competition (this competition primarily being the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super). And the RX 5700 can essentially be turned into an RX 5700 XT by easily unlocking its clock speed and safely pushing it to 5700 XT levels.

The AMD RX 5600 XT is no slouch either, which is why we call it the best mid-range graphics card. It frequently outperforms Nvidia’s GTX 1660 Super, which admittedly costs a little less but can’t guarantee the same sort of frame rates. The 5600 XT is enough to play modern games smoothly on high or ultra settings at 1080p, and even at 1440p in many cases.

So, whether you’re looking for a budget graphics card with the AMD RX 5500 XT, a high-end graphics card with the 5700 XT, a full AMD desktop or laptop, or anything in-between, the value proposition just got a whole lot better with the promise of these games to go along with them.