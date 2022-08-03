AMD RDNA 3 GPUs will launch “later this year” to take on RTX 4000

AMD RDNA 3 GPUs will arrive in a few months’ time, as CEO Lisa Su has confirmed the company’s high-end graphics card plans. The red team boss says its new Radeon range is “another major step forward” in terms of gaming PC ambitions, as cards like the RX 7900 XT will challenge Nvidia RTX 4000 contenders with a “50% generational improvement in performance per watt.”

During a recent earnings call, Lisa Su established an AMD RDNA 3 GPU release date window by stating high-end options will arrive “later this year” (via Fool). While Su hasn’t provided a specific ETA, the CEO’s ballpark plans suggest the Radeon 7900 XT will arrive in the next couple of months.

The earnings call information ties in with previous AMD RDNA 3 release date rumours, with whispers pointing towards October or November launch. If these rumours hold true, the next-gen Radeon range could release just after its RTX 4000 opponents, as Nvidia will apparently kickstart its next-generation GeForce lineup in September.

That said, the green team might not charge onto the battlefield with a complete army, as there’s a chance only one RTX 4000 GPU, the RTX 4090, will arrive this year. That means we potentially not see the RTX 4080 or RTX 4070 until 2023, but additional rumours point towards further delays, thanks to an overabundance of RTX 3000 series stock.

The next generation of PC gaming is fast approaching, and all signs point towards the imminent arrival of RDNA 3 and RTX 4000. Both companies are gunning for the best graphics card crown, but AMD’s conscious approach to providing a great performance per watt experience could give it the edge against Nvidia.