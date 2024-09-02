This AMD Radeon GPU leak hints at a new bargain graphics card

It has long been expected that AMD’s next generation of gaming GPUs would land at the tail end of 2024, and the last few weeks have seen an explosion in leaks that suggest this is indeed going to be the case, even if AMD has remained tight lipped. The latest AMD Radeon GPU leak concerns a shipping manifest listing a Navi 44 XL GPU, with Navi being AMD’s regular codename for its GPUs and the Navi 4x series widely believed to be its next generation of chips.

Although AMD‘s GPUs may have struggled to secure places in the upper echelons of our best graphics card guide, its wares still represent the main alternative option and competitive force against Nvidia GPU dominance. As such, we’re keen to find out every detail we can on its next generation of cards.

The new leak, then, comes from regular X (formerly Twitter) leaker @Olrak29_, who simply posted “Navi44XL” on the platform, along with a screenshot of a shipping manifesto published on NBD that lists four “printed circuit board assembly for personal computer video/graphics card” items, each of which mentions “NAVI44XL”.

There’s no further context or specs that accompany this listing, so it doesn’t add to the steadily building picture of what we can expect when it comes to the performance of AMD’s next generation of graphics cards. However, we can speculate where this GPU might fit in the overall lineup, based on previous GPU/card launches.

For a start, previous Radeon 8000 and RDNA 4 leaks have listed two GPUs, the Navi48 and Navi44, with variations of each GPU speculated to be coming to market as the Radeon RX 8800 XT, 8800, 8700 XT, and 8700.

As such, this latest Navi44XL GPU is quite possibly an even lower-tier variant that could manifest as the Radeon RX 8600. This is based on the fact that previous AMD graphics card ranges have included an XL variant that is a lower-tier model, such as the Navi 23 XL GPU used in the Radeon RX 6600. compared with the Navi 23 XT GPU used in the 6600 XT.

As for overall expectations of performance for AMD’s next generation of graphics cards, it has long been rumored that the top cards in the upcoming AMD Radeon 8000 range are slower than the current flagship 7000 series cards, such as the RX 7900 XTX.

We’ve also seen leaks pointing to a Navi48 GPU with 56 compute units, which ties into the idea of it being less powerful, as the RX 7900 XTX has 96 compute units. The new RDNA 4 architecture is likely to be more efficient than RDNA 3, but that’s a huge gap in the difference between the raw number of CUs.

Based on these leaks we can estimate the AMD RDNA 4 specs table below:

Graphics card GPU CUs Memory VRAM speed Memory interface L3 cache Radeon RX 8800 XT Navi48 XTX TBC 16GB GDDR6 20Gbps 256-bit 64MB Radeon RX 8800 Navi48 XT 56 16GB GDDR6 18Gbps 256-bit 64MB Radeon RX 8700 XT Navi48 XL TBC 12GB GDDR6 19Gbps 192-bit 48MB Radeon RX 8600 XT Navi44 XT TBC 8GB GDDR6 18Gbps 128-bit 32MB Radeon RX 8600 Navi44 XL TBC 8GB GDDR6 18Gbps 128-bit 32MB

All the above is based on leaked information and speculation, though, so shouldn’t be taken as definitive, as none of this has been confirmed by AMD yet. Meanwhile, we’re still not meaningfully any closer to knowing exactly when RDNA 4 graphics cards will be released, with release date rumors still pointing at either later this year or early 2025.

While we wait for more information, why not check out our guide to see what we think is in store soon from Nvidia’s competing RTX 5000 series of GPUs?