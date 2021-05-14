The AMD RX 6900 XT just broke another GPU overclock record

AMD’s best graphics card stole the overclocking crown from Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti just last month, but that record is already yesterday’s news, as a new HWbot submission shows Greek overclocker OGS hitting a new record-breaking clock speed of 3,321MHz on Powercolor’s pre-binned RX 6900 XT Red Devil. That’s an impressive 81% increase over the GPU’s standard 1,825MHz base clock.

It beats last month’s overclock record of 3225MHz, although you can’t achieve that on the GPU’s stock cooler. In both cases, it was swapped out for liquid nitrogen to keep the graphics card running cool.

Liquid nitrogen is impractical for the best gaming PC, which is a shame as overclocking your GPU to these speeds would probably help boost fps. It even set a record-breaking 3DMark Fire Strike Extreme score of 37,618, beating the previous RX 6900 XT benchmark record by over 8%. Even if you won’t be able to hit these frequencies, this achievement bodes well for getting a decent overclock out of an RX 6900 XT even on air cooling.

We’ll have to see how long this new overclock holds the record, but this GPU definitely has more to give. It has a 4,000MHz clock limit, and last month’s record breaker claimed they could’ve reached 3,500MHz with a little more voltage tweaking.