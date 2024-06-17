AMD Radeon GPU prices are falling even further now

Following a few months of stability, AMD graphics card prices are once again on the move, and it’s thankfully in the direction that benefits anyone looking to save some money while upgrading. The ASRock RX 7800XT Challenger OC has now fallen $20 below the $499 MSRP, and you can save a further $10 with a handy discount code.

We’ve listed the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT as the best graphics card under $500, meaning this latest price drop makes for even better value, as long as you’re not chasing the supreme ray tracing performance of a high-end card like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT brings great performance to the sub-$500 price bracket, and while AMD still lags behind Nvidia when it comes to ray tracing, we found the 7800 XT could still handle a fair bit of ray tracing in our own gaming tests.

Unlike Nvidia’s competing cards in this price range, the 7800 XT also comes with 16GB of VRAM, rather than just 12GB. The result is a cost-effective graphics card that’s more than capable of 1080p and 1440p gaming and even has the capacity to push for 4K in some games.

AMD has remained resolute about the $499 MSRP for this card, and it’s great value for money even before you consider the current savings available at NewEgg. This ASRock card is once again leading the charge with competitive deals, with the 7800 XT dropping to $479.99 with the option to save a further $10 using the code SSDTDTA723. That means you can now get a Radeon RX 7800 XT for a price of just $469.99.

As if that isn’t enough, the Radeon RX 7800 XT is also a part of AMD’s current free game offer, meaning you can grab two titles with your purchase. Avatar: Frontiers of Panfora, Starfield, Lies of P, and Company of Heroes 3 are the games from which you can choose.

This offer is automatically added to your order from NewEgg and it’s presented as a code that you can then redeem on the AMD website. An account is required to claim the code, which can be created for free. The free game offer is valid until July 20, 2024, and codes need to be redeemed before August 17, 2024.

If you’ve never switched your graphics card before, check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, which takes you through the whole step-by-step process of assembling a gaming rig, including installing your graphics card.