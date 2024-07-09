AMD’s Ryzen 5 7600X CPU just dropped to its lowest price ever

Here’s a great chance for you to snap up a fantastic gaming CPU for an astoundingly low price, as the cost of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X has now plummeted to its lowest ever level. This Amazon AMD Ryzen CPU deal enables you to save a huge 43% off the original MSRP of this Zen 4 processor, bringing the price right down from $299 to just $171.50.

There are several good reasons why this six-core AMD chip has a place on our guide to the best gaming CPU, but one of the prime ones is the sheer power of the Zen 4 processor architecture under the hood. As we found in our AMD Ryzen 5 7600X review, this CPU has no trouble keeping up with the latest games, and the ‘X’ on the end of its name means it runs at a higher clock speed than the (usually) cheaper Ryzen 5 7600.

Indeed, the 7600X’s maximum boost clock of 5.3GHz is a good 200MHz higher than that of the non-X model, which gives it an edge when it comes to gaming performance. Don’t be put off by this CPU’s seemingly low core count either.

Intel might be able to claim that its Core i5 14600K has 14 cores, but only six of them are full-fat P-Cores for high-performance tasks (such as gaming), and AMD’s Zen 4 architecture is generally more powerful than Intel’s aging Raptor Lake when it comes to brute force power per core.

You’ll need a Socket AM5 motherboard to accommodate this CPU, as well as some DDR5 RAM, as the Ryzen 5 7600X won’t work with DDR4 memory and old Socket AM4 motherboards. However, you’ll have the option of upgrading your system at a later date, as AMD committed to supporting Socket AM5 until 2027 “and beyond” at Computex this year.

That means your Socket AM5 motherboard will support the new AMD Zen 5 CPUs when they come out, and probably future generations too. After all, AMD is still bringing out new Socket AM4 CPUs now, seven years after the socket first came out. We’ve seen the price of the Ryzen 5 7600X drop before, but never to this level. It’s come down since its original $299 heyday, of course, but AMD still lists the 7600X at £229, which is $57.50 higher than the price in this Amazon deal.

If you’ve never upgraded your CPU before, check out our full guides on how to apply thermal paste, as well as how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through every step of the process.