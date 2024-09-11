Act fast and you can snag yourself an ideal way to start building a budget gaming PC, with this AMD Ryzen 5 8600G gaming CPU deal. With its powerful integrated graphics, you can save the cost of a graphics card, and right now you can save yourself an extra $61.48 off the cost of this chip.

As its place on best gaming CPU guide can attest, the AMD Ryzen 5 8600G is a fantastic choice for those seeking a single chip to do it all. If you’re on a tight budget you can use it to start gaming and save hundreds on the cost of even an entry-level GPU. What’s more, once you are in the position to upgrade, there’s nothing stopping you from plugging the graphics card of your choice into your system and and continuing to use the 8600G.

Normally priced at $229, the 8600G is today available for just $167.52, making for a 27% saving (and buyers in the UK can also save 30% getting the chip for just £149). It has briefly been a little bit cheaper than this but only for a day or so, with it soon jumping back up to a higher price.

For a price comparison, even AMD’s normal CPUs of this generation, without the more powerful integrated graphics, start at around $180, so you’re getting a modern CPU and GPU for less than this price. Meanwhile, the cost of a dedicated graphics card that we’d recommend is going to start at around $250 for an AMD Radeon RX 7600.

The actual gaming performance you’ll get from this six-core CPU (with its ability to process 12 app threads at once) is of course somewhat limited, but you’ll still get decent frame rates at 1080p in a lot of games. In our AMD Ryzen 5 8600G review we found it averaged 41fps in Cyberpunk 2077 using the low graphics preset. Meanwhile, in F1 23, it clocked up 101fps at low graphics settings.

Crucially, as a chip that uses the AMD AM5 CPU socket, the 8600G is perfectly placed to offer up an upgrade path not only for a future graphics card, but also for AMD’s current and next-generation high-end CPUs. Both the likes of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D – the fastest gaming CPU you can buy – and the fantastically energy-frugal AMD Ryzen 9700X could be eventual upgrades.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for help on how to go about assembling your new budget gaming PC, check out our how to build a gaming PC guide that takes you through all the steps.