AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs now come with a free Uncharted Steam key

AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs still have plenty of performance to offer, making Zen 3 processors a potentially great bargain as team red continues to lower the price of its last generation chips. Now, the value of these components is being bolstered even further with the inclusion of a free Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Steam key.

Bagging any 5000 series chip, from the Ryzen 5 5500 to the Ryzen 9 5950X, will net you a free copy of the game. Regardless of which one you decide to pick up, you can rest assured that your system will happily meet the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection system requirements in terms of processor specs.

If you’re after the best gaming CPU of the bunch, then we’d recommend picking up the Ryzen 7 5800X3D. Despite being a last generation chip, it still handily trades blows with top tier AMD Ryzen 7000 and Intel Raptor Lake processors.

The full list of eligible retailers can be found here, but we’ve included some CPUs from Amazon (US) above.