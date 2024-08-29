Save 16% on this AMD Ryzen X3D gaming CPU and get a free 1TB SSD

Right now you can get one of the top choices of gaming CPU around with not only a 16% discount, but also a 1TB SSD thrown into the deal for free. That gets you a brand new fast CPU and decent-capacity SSD all for under $210 in this AMD CPU deal.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D at the heart of this deal loses out on our outright top pick for the best gaming CPU to the more recent 7800X3D among others. However, while it may be an older chip, it’s a great drop-in upgrade for older gaming PCs. Or, at this price with a free SSD, it’s even a great starting point for a seriously cheap new PC.

Sporting eight of AMD’s Zen 3 CPU cores and stacked with the company’s 3D V-Cache that gives the chip the X3D part of its product name, the 5700X3D is a very capable all-rounder of a processor. Its eight cores provide plenty of multi-core capability, while its 3D V-Cache gives you a huge boost in gaming performance – the use of this tech in the 7800X3D is why it’s the fastest CPU for gaming you can buy.

The price of the 5700X3D has dropped steadily in recent months, and regularly hovers around the same mark as this discount today, but its official MSRP is still $249 and it was widely available for this price only a few months ago. What’s more, while this is a Newegg offer, the price of which has been matched by Amazon, that Amazon price doesn’t take into account the ~$60 value of the free SSD this deal gets you.

As for that SSD, it’s a Teamgroup MP33, which is an M.2 drive of the “full-size” 2280 form factor with a capacity of 1TB. It’s only PCIe 3.0 drive, so it can’t claim to be the absolute fastest around, but its 1,700MB/s read speed and 1,400MB/s write speed is still enough for a rapid response in most gaming and desktop application loading situations. It’s certainly a good step up from a SATA drive.

One crucial factor to note about this CPU and SSD deal is that the 5700X3D uses AMD’s older AM4 CPU socket, having moved onto its new AM5 socket for its 7000 series processors. That means you’ll have to use DDR4 memory and an AM4 motherboard, although there are a lot of these around. It’s a great-value upgrade for your gaming PC, but you’ll be limited in terms of what further CPU and memory upgrades you can make.

To aid in finding your ideal choice of motherboard to house the above gear, check out our best gaming motherboard guide for our top picks.