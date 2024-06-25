Grab the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 at its lowest ever price, if you’re quick

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 has just dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon, making this eight-core gaming CPU an excellent option for those seeking an AMD CPU deal. It’s not the absolute fastest CPU AMD makes for gaming, but it’s still a great all-rounder, and it’s nearly $100 cheaper than the current king of the hill the 7800X3D.

With eight of AMD‘s latest Zen 4 cores housed inside it, the Ryzen 7 7700 is a powerful CPU, and if had this price at launch it would have found itself a place on our best gaming CPU guide. However, this is a limited-time deal, so you’ll have to act fast to get this great CPU for this price.

Compared to its original MSRP of $329, this deal price of $246.98 works out as a 25% saving. The CPU has had a few other moments of being discounted since its launch last year, and has more recently been available for around $280, but this is the lowest the price has ever been by some margin.

In the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 review on our sister site, Custom PC, we found that the chip offered excellent all-round performance, with it being particularly notable for its low power consumption, drawing just 208W under full load. That compares to 546W for the Intel Core i9 13900K or 389W for the Intel Core i7 13700K.

The chip isn’t the absolute fastest option for gaming PCs, but this is only really reflected in games running at very high frame rates. If you tend to play cinematic games, and only target 60-120fps, there’s next to no meaningful difference compared to faster chips, as it will almost certainly be your graphics card that’s limiting performance. There are some CPU-intensive games, such as some real-time strategy titles, but these should also cope well on an eight-core chip like this.

What’s more, if you are tempted to ever upgrade for more gaming performance, this chip and its AM5 platform make for an ideal upgrade path. It offers solid performance now, and then your AM5 motherboard can support AMD’s upcoming Zen 5 CPUs and likely the next generation after that.

You can learn more about the Zen 4 architecture that makes this CPU tick in our Zen 4 deep dive on Custom PC, and learn just what else is involved in putting together a new gaming PC in our guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through the whole process, including installing your CPU.