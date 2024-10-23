AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D box art just leaked, and this new gaming CPU looks good

As the hype builds for the arrival of what’s anticipated to be the fastest gaming CPU you’ll be able to buy this year, a new high-quality picture of the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D box has emerged. It purports to show what buyers of the 3D V-Cache-equipped chip can expect to see first, if and when they rush out to buy one of these new AMD processors.

As the best gaming CPU elect, the eight-core X3D variant of AMD‘s Ryzen 9000 series of AM5 processors is expected to fly off shop shelves as gamers seek the utmost in gaming performance. However, up until this leak, our only previous glimpse of the retail packaging of the chip had been this grainy 9800X3D box image.

This new leak, then, reveals the retail box of the 9800X3D, or at least a 3D render image of the box. Delivered courtesy of tech news website Videocardz.com – thus all the V watermarks – the image clearly shows labels such as “AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processor,” “AMD Ryzen 7,” and “AMD 3D V-Cache Technology.”

Videocardz notes that its source for the image doesn’t have any other versions of the box art, suggesting that the 9800X3D will be the only X3D 9000 series chip to launch on November 7 – the now official 9000X3D release date.

Other than these details, the image ties in with other existing 9000-series AMD CPU box renders, with the relatively slim box indicating that the 9800X3D won’t ship with a CPU cooler, again like other 9000-series chips that have so far been released.

Meanwhile, in a separate rumor, regular tech leaker Hoang Anh Phu has hinted on X (formerly Twitter) that the 3D V-Cache tech in the new 9000X3D range could be different to previous designs. Their post reads “they call this 2nd Generation 3D V-Cache Technology,” indicating that some aspect of the design will have been updated.

Whether this is the amount of cache, the speed of the cache, or how it’s connected is not yet known. For the 9800X3D, a new generation of 3D V-Cache wouldn’t necessarily be all that hype-worthy, as existing versions of 3D V-Cache have already proven so effective for AMD’s eight-core CPUs.

However, previous X3D chips with more than eight cores have suffered from variable performance across cores, as only up to eight of the cores have access to the 3D V-Cache. If this has changed for the new chips, we could face a situation where the 9800X3D isn’t the fastest gaming CPU in town but a future 9950X3D is the champion. We’ll just have to wait and see on that front.

For more on what we expect in terms of performance from the 9800X3D, check out our coverage of this recent AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D benchmark leak that shows it trouncing previous-generation AMD chips.