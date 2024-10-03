While the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D price is rocketing in the US, there’s one place where it’s not only more affordable but actually dropping in price. We’ve spotted the price of AMD’s acclaimed gaming CPU falling from £399 to £369 at several UK stores over the last few days, potentially pointing to retailers trying to sell off their stock before the launch of the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

It looks as though there’s still an abundance of stock of AMD’s best gaming CPU in the UK right now, unlike the US, where the 7800X3D price is currently sitting at $689.99 for a boxed retail CPU on Newegg. Basically, if you’re in the UK right now, or you can afford to import a CPU to your country, now is a great time to pick up this eight-core gaming AMD CPU with 3D V-cache, which we found offers great gaming performance in our Ryzen 7 7800X3D review.

This popular chip is shortly expected to be usurped by the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a new CPU based on the new AMD Zen 5 architecture. That means the new CPU is likely to be slightly quicker than the 7800X3D, especially if the 9800X3D clock speed is indeed much higher than the 7800X3D’s 5GHz, as rumored. However, the 9800X3D is unlikely to be cheap when it launches, with leaked marketing materials suggesting AMD is going to market it as a “legend” that’s “unbeatable.”

With the eight-core Ryzen 7 9700X without 3D V-cache already priced at $359, AMD could well be looking at giving the new 9800X3D a much higher price if the chip does indeed deliver on its promises. The 7800X3D launched at a price of $449, and we’re expecting the 9800X3D to demand a similar premium. AMD may even price the new chip higher if it does indeed have a much higher clock speed.

In the meantime, though, it looks as though 7800X3D stock has dried up in the US, forcing up prices, but an abundance of supply in the UK means they’re currently on offer, presumably as retailers try to clear their stock. If you want to pick one up in the UK right now, click on this link here. If you live in the right place, that’s a great opportunity to bag a great gaming CPU for a reasonable price. If you live in the US, your best best is to either wait for the 9800X3D, or pick up a Ryzen 9 7900X3D instead.

If you’re looking to build a gaming PC based on one of AMD’s latest gaming CPUs, then you’ll also want to check out our guide to the best gaming RAM, where we take you through the best memory to pair with your chip, as well as our guide to the best CPU cooler, to make sure you can keep your chip cool.