Save 25% on an AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming CPU in this awesome Prime Day deal

If you've been thinking about upgrading the CPU in your gaming PC, then now's the time. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has just dropped to an impressively low $338, knocking 25% off the original price in this limited-time Amazon Prime Day deal. This awesome gaming CPU has long been one of our favorites, thanks to the power of its 3D V-cache technology, and it's now down to one of the cheapest prices we've seen for it in a long time.

While the 7800X3D has been superseded by the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D at the top of our best gaming CPU guide, it still remains one of the best value AMD X3D chips out there, offering brilliant performance for gamers, thanks to its huge 64MB slice of extra L3 cache. This Prime Day discount makes it an even better choice for gamers, knocking $111 off its MSRP in the process.

Our AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review shows just why this CPU's massive 64MB extra helping of 3D V-cache helps it to dominate. It has eight Zen 4 cores, giving it plenty of power for gaming, with the extra cache massively reducing the likelihood of cache misses and the need to page your system memory.

The 7800X3D is also a better option for gaming over alternatives such as the 9900X3D, which features 12 Zen 5 cores. That's because all its eight cores have direct access to the 3D V-cache, whereas only six of the cores on the 12-core 9900X3D chip can do this, making this eight-core chip the better option for gaming.

The 9800X3D might be the champion of AMD gaming CPUs right now, but there's still plenty of life left in the 7800X3D. This $338 price tag won't be around for long, however, so if you're due for an upgrade, now's your chance. Grab the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D while you can by clicking this link here. UK gamers, meanwhile, can grab it for just £323.99 using this link instead.

