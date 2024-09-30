AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming CPU stock is running out, with prices skyrocketing

It looks like stock levels for the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D are tightening up in the US, as prices for the popular CPU are steadily rising. With October’s rumored launch of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D just around the corner, this could point to AMD (and retailers) clearing the decks to make way for the company’s next CPU launch.

Nothing is confirmed, but price increases at this point in the life cycle of a product like the 7800X3D would typically point to stock shortages or unusually high demand, and with AMD shortly planning to release the 9800X3D, the timing makes sense for a clearout. If you can get your hands on one, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is still the top choice in our best gaming CPU guide, at least for now, thanks to impressive performance for the price.

The biggest impact is seen at US retailers, including Amazon and Newegg, where the 7800X3D is either reported as out of stock, has a longer-than-expected delivery time, or has had a significant price increase in the last month. On Newegg, for example, the 7800X3D is only available if you’re willing to ship it from China. At $679.99, it’ll cost you at least $200 more than usual, too.

On Amazon, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is listed at a price of $445, which is around $50 higher than normal, and the stock isn’t immediately available, with Amazon suggesting at least one week’s delay for delivery.

Thanks to PCPartPicker, we can see a steady rise in the cost of the 7800X3D over the last sixty days, as well as stock shortages across several main US retailers. Even Best Buy, which has shown more static pricing for the 7800X3D, has raised the price from $399 to $449, although it’s a moot point, as Best Buy also shows the 7800X3D as currently being out of stock too.

This doesn’t seem to be a problem overseas though, at least for now. In the UK, stock availability for the Ryzen 7 7800X3D seems steady, although prices have fluctuated, according to PCPartPicker’s UK data. There haven’t been any major reports elsewhere in Europe of stock shortages or price increases, either, but this could change as we get closer to the 9800X3D’s release.

All told, if you’re looking to buy a new CPU, it might be better to wait for AMD and Intel’s new releases. AMD hasn’t yet announced a release date for its much anticipated new chip, but Ryzen 7 9800X3D release rumours strongly point to an October launch, and we’re expecting the next-gen Intel Arrow Lake CPUs to launch next month too. If you’re planning a new PC build, you might want to look at our how to build a gaming PC guide to refresh your skills, ready for these to launch.