A new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D benchmark has leaked, and it appears to show a substantial increase in clock speed compared to the new CPU’s predecessor, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. While the latter is an amazing gaming CPU, its 5GHz peak clock speed held it back in application benchmarks, but these newly leaked Cinebench results appear to show that this CPU can also hold its own in content creation tasks.

That means the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D wouldn’t just be the best gaming CPU when it launches, but also a formidable chip when it comes to heavily multi-threaded workloads, such as video encoding and 3D rendering. Not only that, but it also looks as though the 9800X3D’s single-threaded performance is also well ahead of that of the 7800X3D, suggesting a substantial increase in clock speed.

This latest rumor comes from a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tech leaker CodeCommando, who claims to have seen Cinebench R23 results for an eight-core Ryzen 9000X3D CPU, as well as a 16-core Ryzen 9000X3D chip. Assuming that AMD sticks to its current naming convention, these chips would be the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Ryzen 9 9950X3D. If this leak is genuine, though, there’s reason to be very excited about the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.

Of course, this is all based on leaks and rumors right now, and none of this information has been confirmed by AMD, so take it with a pinch of salt for the moment. However, CodeCommando does have previous good form with AMD CPU leaks. For example, back in May 2024, CodeCommando leaked the Ryzen 9000 CPU specs in a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), including the surprisingly low 65W TDP for the Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X, and the leaked specs were all correct.

We’ll start with the single-threaded result, which CodeCommando says is 2,145. If this is true, that’s a massive 17.79% boost over the 7800X3D, which only scored 1,821 in our Ryzen 7 7800X3D review. This test stresses single-core performance and responds really well to extra clock speed. That’s why the 7800X3D result was lower than that of other Ryzen 7000 chips, as the chip can only boost to 5GHz. However, it looks as though the 9800X3D clock speed is significantly higher, and that appears to be backed up by this result.

Then there’s the multi-threaded result, which CodeCommando says is 23,315, which is again a massively 28.28% higher than the result of 18,174 we got from the 7800X3D. Both chips have the same number of cores, so it looks as though the 9800X3D has a higher all-core clock speed than the 7800X3D, as well as a higher single-core boost frequency. Not only that, but the 9800X3D will also benefit from being based on the new AMD Zen 5 architecture.

Meanwhile, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D reportedly clocks up a massive Cinebench R23 multi-threaded score of 42,375. That’s 10% quicker than the result of 38,422 we saw in our Ryzen 9 7950X review, and the latter isn’t even an X3D chip. However, the 7950X3D still has a peak boost clock speed of up to 5.7GHz, which is much higher than that of the 7800X3D, so there’s unlikely to be such a substantial difference between the 7950X3D and 9950X3D when it comes to application performance.

However, if this rumor is to be believed, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D looks set to be a fantastic CPU. Not only will its 3D V-cache make it a killer gaming chip, but if it also addresses the poor clock speed of the 7800X3D then it will also be a good all-purpose CPU.

In the meantime, if you’re thinking about putting together a new rig when the 9800X3D launches, check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through every step of the process.