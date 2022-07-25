Every AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU may launch at the same time

The AMD Ryzen 7000 release date may be just over a month away, but the company hasn’t yet formally announced when the launch will be or what processors will be available on day one. Despite team red’s best efforts to keep this information under lock and key, new reports may have partially unearthed what Zen 4 chips will be coming to market first.

YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead claims that AMD is currently planning to launch the entire initial AMD Ryzen 7000 lineup simultaneously, rather than opting for a staggered release schedule. If true, this could give the company a decisive lead in the battle against Intel Raptor Lake for the title of best gaming CPU.

While the prospect of a variety of Zen 4 processors is naturally exciting, we still don’t yet how many SKUs this refers to. However, the lineup will likely contain Ryzen 3, 5, 7, and 9 models similar to the current generation of AMD chips.

If the idea of upgrading to the best gaming motherboard from the upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 chipsets doesn’t float your boat, new AMD Zen 3D processors may satiate your desire for an upgrade in the meantime.