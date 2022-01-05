AMD Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs – release date, price, specs, and benchmarks

2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year in the battle between AMD and Intel for the title of best gaming CPU, with both companies releasing new processors towards the end of the year. While Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 chips continue to perform well in gaming PCs and for AMD, everyone is waiting to see how the company’s next generation Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs will compete with Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake processors.

When Zen 4 releases in H2 2022, we will finally see support for PCIe Gen5 and DDR5 gaming RAM on AMD’s Ryzen CPUs. This will bring the company’s processor offerings in line with Intel, which has supported both technologies since Alder Lake’s release in 2021.

However, a combination of 3D V-Cache and a 5nm manufacturing process could see team red’s chips outclass those from team blue by a significant margin, making Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs the ideal partner to the best graphics cards such as the Nvidia RTX 4000 GPU lineup.

Here’s everything we know about AMD’s Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs:

AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 release date

During its Product Premiere event in January 2022, the company confirmed that we should expect Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPUs in H2 2022. This means that the new processors will go head-to-head with Intel’s Raptor Lake chips later this year, while Ryzen 6000 Zen3+ will fight off against Intel’s Alder Lake H-series offerings.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 price

AMD hasn’t shared any information about the price of its Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs, nor have leaks or rumours been forthcoming on the subject.

It’s likely that the company won’t stray too far from the MSRP of its Zen 3 processors, but extraneous factors such as the chip shortage and increases in the cost of fab production could result in a price hike.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 specs

The 5nm manufacturing process that AMD is using to produce its Ryzen Zen 4 CPUs should make them more efficient compared to Zen 3’s 7nm. These chips will also have support for the DDR5 memory specification and PCIe Gen 5, making them great choices for the best gaming RAM and best SSDs for gaming.

It appears that AMD won’t be following Intel’s heterogeneous design and will instead continue arming its Ryzen products will homogenous cores. However, AMD has opted for LGA with its new AM5 socket for Zen 4, which Intel currently uses for its own processors.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 benchmarks

Reported AMD Ryzen Zen 4 CPU benchmarks suggest they could offer IPC gains of 25%, with an overall performance boost of 40% over Zen 3. That’s probably not too far from the truth, when AMD’s first generation Ryzen CPUs saw a 52% IPC gain over the previous Excavator processors, but we’re currently a long way from accurate benchmarks.