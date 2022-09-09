AMD Ryzen 5 7600X CPU benchmark points to toasty temperatures

The AMD Ryzen 76000X will be the cheapest Zen 4 CPU when it arrives later this month, and many are keen to know how its performance will stack up against the competition. Now, with the launch date fast approaching, a new benchmark indicates that the processor may be hot stuff, both figuratively and literally.

According to benchmark data acquired by Videocardz, the AMD Ryzen 7600X can rival the single-core performance of the best gaming CPU in Intel’s current lineup, namely the Core i9 12900K. However, like team blue’s flagship, it seems that this level of performance may come with high operating temperatures, with the Zen 4 chip scoring 1,920 points in Cinebench R23 while running at 92 degrees Celsius.

However, when the AMD Ryzen 7600X was subjected to the same benchmark with CPB (Core Performance Boost) disabled, temperatures came crashing down to just 56 degrees Celsius. This came at the cost of performance, though, with the processor’s score falling to 1,681 points, which is still impressive considering it’s more or a less a match for AMD’s current king, the Ryzen 9 5950X.

While we should take these results with a grain of salt, it won’t be long now until we’ll be able to run our own benchmarks on AMD Ryzen 7000 processors. For now, it’s a safe bet that these chips will offer a significant generational leap, and may even give upcoming Intel Raptor Lake CPUs a run for their money when they come out later this year.