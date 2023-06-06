AMD Ryzen 8000 CPUs powered by Zen 5 are launching next year

The launch of AMD Ryzen 8000 series processors may seem far away, but it won’t be too long now until the first Zen 5 chips arrive on the scene. Better still, it looks as though team red is following through on its commitment to supporting the AM5 socket.

Currently, AMD is enjoying a confident lead ahead of Intel in the race for the best gaming CPU, thanks to its 3D V-Cache technology that gives the Ryzen 7 7800X3D a massive edge over its competition. Now, the company is poised to strengthen its position with new processors.

According to a slide taken from an AMD webinar, the Ryzen 8000 series will feature Zen 5 CPU cores that should offer greater processing power to help improve both minimum and maximum frame rates. The chips will also pack Navi 3.5 GPUs, but this is likely just to enable display output functionality rather than act as a proper APU like the Ryzen 5 5600G (but we’ll happily be proven wrong).



Image credit: AMD

Your existing AM5 motherboard should also be good to go for a slot-in upgrade to a Ryzen 8000 CPU too, following a BIOS update, of course. AMD says the socket will be supported until 2026, meaning we could even see Ryzen 9000 chips in X670E, X670, B650E, B650, and even A620 boards.

We don’t know when exactly the Ryzen 8000 series release date is, but AMD says it plans to launch the first processors from the lineup in 2024. You can learn more about what team red is cooking up by checking out the full webinar here.

We hope that we’ll see some true budget Ryzen 7000 series CPUs materialize, as the lineup is yet to receive any cheap but cheerful Ryzen 3 additions. In the meantime, however, the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or 7600 should prove more than enough for basically any setup.