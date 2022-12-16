AMD Ryzen 9 5950X hits lowest price ever and comes with Uncharted

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X remains a powerful processor that can keep pace with both team blue and red’s latest CPUs. Top tier performance doesn’t have to break the bank, though, as team red’s former champion is available for its lowest ever price on Amazon right now. Better still, it comes bundled with a Steam key for Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

If you have an AM4 motherboard, the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is the best gaming CPU and chip for productivity you can fit into the socket. Right now, it can be yours with a 38% discount, bringing its $799 MSRP down to just $498. UK shoppers can get in on this deal too, nabbing the processor for just £467.

Armed with 16 cores and 32 threads, the Ryzen 9 5950X is an absolute monster of a processor. With this CPU in your system, you should have no trouble being able to maintain high frame rates when paired with the right graphics card. Suffice to say, it should have no trouble at all running the best PC games of today, including Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves.

The Ryzen 9 5950X may be fast, but the only way to get your new CPU to your door as fast as possible is by subscribing to Amazon Prime. This will give you next-day delivery, so your package will reach your doorstep in no time. There’s even a 30-day free trial for new customers, so you can try it out for yourself.