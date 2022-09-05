AMD Ryzen 9 7950X benchmark may spell trouble for Intel

The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X is shaping up to be the most powerful processor on the planet when it finally arrives later this month, promising new levels of performance in both single-core and multi-core workloads. Just how powerful the flagship Zen 4 CPU is remains to be seen, but new benchmarks allegedly place it well ahead of its Intel Core competition.

A post on the Chiphell forums by nm68gus (via 9550pro) appears to show an engineering sample of an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scoring just shy of 39,000 points in Cinebench R23. While other details about the test system are thin on the ground, such as power consumption, we do at least know that water cooling was used to achieve this score.

Compared to the Intel Core i9 12900K, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X offers around 1.4x the multi-core performance of team blue’s current flagship, according to data accrued by Videocardz. It may even handily surpass the best gaming CPU in the upcoming 13th Gen Core series, otherwise known as Raptor Lake, leaving team blue in a tough spot.

As with all leaks, we should take these results with a pinch of salt, but we simply can’t wait to get our hands on AMD Ryzen 7000 processors and test them out for ourselves. If you’re thinking of upgrading your gaming PC with team red’s new chips, make sure you know what the “sweet spot” DDR5 RAM speed is for your new Zen 4 CPU.