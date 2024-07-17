Grab AMD’s fastest Ryzen X3D gaming CPU for its lowest price ever

AMD has been steadily slightly reducing the price of its current crop of 7000 series CPUs, but Amazon Prime Day has added an extra little discount on the company’s top-tier chip. This AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D deal nets you the most powerful X3D chip the company makes for just $459.99, which is $240 cheaper than its MSRP at launch.

With features shared by several of the best gaming CPUs you can buy, the Ryzen 9 7950X packs in 16 cores and is boosted – particularly when it comes to gaming performance – by the addition of an extra 64MB of L3 cache that’s attached right on top of one of the main chips. That’s the part that sets AMD’s X3D CPUs apart from its standard chips.

In our AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review we found this extra L3 cache worked wonders for gaming performance, making that chip the clearly fastest gaming CPU available. However, it only has eight cores, so it isn’t as capable when it comes to multi-threaded tasks.

That’s where the 7950X3D comes in, with 16 cores and a much higher boost clock of 5.7GHz, compared to just 5GHz on the 7800X3D, making it an absolute monster for heavily multi-threaded work, such as video encoding.

There’s a caveat, though, which is that only eight of this CPU’s 16 cores can access the 3D V-cache, which can sometimes introduce latency if a game accesses one of the eight cores that doesn’t have the extra cache. This is generally an amazing CPU that offers the best of both worlds, though, and it’s a steal at this price.

AMD is set to bring out a new range of CPUs in just a couple of weeks – its new Zen 5 lineup, ut don’t let that put you off. Those chips use the same motherboards and RAM as the 7950X3D, so you can upgrade in the future, plus the direct replacement for this chip with 3D V-cache isn’t expected to launch for several more months yet, and when it does it will likely have a similar $600+ price to the 7950X3D’s original MSRP.

To take advantage of this 7950X3D deal, you just need to head to Amazon via the links above or via this link and click on that Buy button. No extra discount codes are vouchers are required. It’s a short-term Prime Day deal, though, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to take advantage of it.

