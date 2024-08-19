AMD Ryzen 9 9900X already has its first price cut

Amid all the excitement for AMD’s latest CPU releases last week, it appears as though the Ryzen 9 9900X has already received quite a substantial price cut in Germany, with no confirmation of whether this is a decision from AMD or the retailer.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X won’t be storming its way to the top of our best gaming CPU guide as its performance doesn’t push beyond that of the 7800X3D. However, if you’re in need of a new CPU and can’t wait for the new X3D chips, there is a lot to like about the 9900X, including the super low running temps.

In Germany, the MSRP of the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X is €539, but it can already be found for just €499 ($446) at Mindfactory.de and many other retailers. As noted in the original report from HardwareandCo, the CPU market in Germany is very competitive, meaning this cut is likely from the retailer to help boost sales over rival sites.

Such price cuts aren’t necessarily a negative, but the initial lukewarm reception to the new Ryzen CPUs certainly doesn’t help the narrative. Time will tell whether retailers get into any further price battles, but given the fine margins on hardware sales, it’s unlikely that prices will move again any time soon.

With the rumored release of the X3D models coming next month, it’s clear gamers are happy to play the waiting game and save their cash – for a little bit, at least.