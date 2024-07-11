No, an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X wasn’t just found on a plane

It’s always exciting when new tech is about to be released, and plenty of details about AMD’s new Zen 5 CPUs have already leaked out ahead of time. In the case of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, it now has the distinction of being reportedly “found” on a plane, leading to images then being shared online, but we’ve debunked this rumor.

Headlining the new AMD Zen 5 range of CPUs, the 9950X has a good chance of landing a place on our list of the best gaming CPUs, at least until the Ryzen 9000 X3D lines are released, which should be later this year.

https://www.youtube.com/live/9-YFgEmlfA4?si=7U14AEMa0dgIsPbW&t=1366

This “found” CPU was shown off by The Full Nerd podcast host Adam Patrick Murray, to the disbelief of show guests Kyle “Bitwit” Hansen and Paul’s Hardware. It’s claimed that the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, alongside a delidded CPU and Strix laptop CPU, were all conveniently found on a plane within a small, hard, black carry case.

I, like Bitwit, am skeptical about this claim. The serial number on the CPU displayed in the video is exactly the same as the one on the CPU shown in the top photo from PC World’s story about the Zen 5 launch at Computex, back in June. Funnily enough, that image is also credited to Adam Murray, and PC World runs The Full Nerd podcast. Somehow we doubt this CPU was found on a plane, but a Ryzen 9 9950X is clearly out in the wild.

Elsewhere, X user @9550pro posted a photo of three out of the four upcoming AMD Ryzen CPUs, stating that “Reviewer has probably already received the Zen 5”. Funnily enough, the only CPU missing from the photo they took, was the Ryzen 9 9950X.

Meanwhile, reported benchmarks of this new CPU have also started appearing online. In fact, the leaked AMD Ryzen 9 9950X benchmarks specifically show that this latest chip is set to outperform the Intel Core i9 14900K in terms of efficiency, even when its power is restricted.

For more on AMD’s latest CPU lineup, you can read all about how they’re expected to perform, as the Geekbench results browser now shows results for Ryzen 9000 benchmarks across all the new desktop CPUs.