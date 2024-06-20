AMD’s Ryzen 9000 and AI 300 CPU release dates just got leaked

AMD’s recently announced Ryzen 9000 desktop and AI 300 laptop CPUs have both just had their exact release date leaked by a combination of retailers who accidentally showed the new products too early, and it looks like we won’t have long to wait. Both types of new AMD Zen 5 CPU will be arriving in July 2024.

The AMD Ryzen 9000 CPUs, which are based on the new AMD Zen 5 CPU architecture are expected to deliver solid gains in performance, although AMD itself has admitted that its existing X3D CPUs will still be the very best gaming CPUs for the time being.

Meanwhile, the company’s AI 300 chips are based on the same Zen 5 core architecture but are aimed at laptop use and include built-in neural processing units (NPCs) for AI workloads. They’re expected to deliver big gains in performance and power saving compared to previous AMD laptop CPUs, plus the integrated Radeon 890M GPU is expected to deliver performance that rivals entry-level discrete graphics cards.

That’s all exciting stuff, but what’s even more exciting is that it looks like we won’t have long to wait for either of these new ranges of CPUs to arrive, at least if the leaked release dates are to be believed.

The first product to arrive is expected to be AMD Ryzen AI 300, with BestBuy recently revealing the release date for an Asus laptop that includes the Ryzen AI 9 365 will be July 15th, 2024.

Meanwhile, for Ryzen 9000 desktop CPUs, B&H already has a listing for the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, with the site revealing that pre-orders will be opening on July 31, 2024. AMD had promised a July release date so, technically, this just about counts.

As for pricing, WCCFtech reports that Canadian retailer Canada Computers and Phillipines retailer Bermorzone have leaked pricing for the AMD Ryzen 9000 series. These prices vary slightly, with the former suggesting a USD conversion price of ~$610 for the 9950X, while the latter converts to around $648, but they’re in the same ballpark. The full list of leaked prices is shown below.

Canada Computers prices

Ryzen 9 9950X – CAD 839.00 ($610 USD)

Bermorzone prices

Ryzen 9 9950X – 38,000 Pesos ($648 USD)

Ryzen 9 9900X – 35,000 Pesos ($597 USD)

Ryzen 7 9700X – 24,000 Pesos ($409 USD)

Ryzen 5 9600X – 18,500 Pesos ($315 USD)

Are you excited about the arrival of AMD’s new desktop CPUs and AMD-powered laptops? If so, be sure to check out our full report on the AMD Zen 5 announcement, revealing all the details of the company’s two new CPU lines.