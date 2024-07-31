Best Buy just leaked all the AMD Ryzen 9000 prices, and they look good

The AMD Ryzen 9000 prices have apparently just been revealed by US retailer Best Buy, which has listed all four of the new Zen 5 CPUs on its website, complete with pricing. AMD hasn’t made any official announcements about the prices yet, but the costs on Best Buy are in line with expectations, and actually a little cheaper than some were expecting.

These new AMD CPUs go all the way from the six-core Ryzen 5 9600X to the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X, and are prime contenders for our guide to the best gaming CPU, especially with all the reports about Intel CPU instability right now. If these prices from Best Buy are right, AMD is following the pricing strategy of its Ryzen 7000 CPU launch pretty closely.

According to Best Buy, the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X price is $279. That’s a fair bit cheaper than the $347 mooted by an earlier price leak on Amazon, although this price was converted from a Canadian price of $475.51 CA, without taking import duties into account. It’s also cheaper than the original $299 launch price of the Ryzen 5 7600X.

That’s all good, but this chip is still going to have a tough fight on its hands, most notably from its predecessor. The Ryzen 5 7600X currently goes for just $199 on Amazon – that’s 29% cheaper, and even AMD’s performance figures don’t show the 9600X being 29% faster than the 7600X.

Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X price is $359, according to Best Buy. That’s significantly cheaper than the $399 launch price of the Ryzen 7 7700X, with a saving of $40. You can currently pick up the Ryzen 7 7700X for just $292 (19% cheaper) on Amazon right now, and while that 9700X price is $67 more expensive, that’s not a huge amount more to ask for AMD’s latest eight-core CPU.

Moving up to the pricier chips, the Best Buy listing says the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X price is $449, which is a massive $100 cheaper than the Ryzen 9 7900X’s original MSRP. It looks as though AMD has learned its lesson about the initial high prices of its Ryzen 7000 lineup, and is pricing its new chips much more competitively.

To put that price in context, the 7900X currently goes for $358 on Amazon (20% cheaper than the leaked 9900X price), after tumbling in price since its original launch. We’ll have to wait until we’ve benchmarked the CPUs ourselves to see if the 12-core 9900X is worth the extra money, but we’re glad to see that AMD seemingly isn’t pricing its new Zen 5 chips stratospherically, as it did with its Zen 4 chips.

Finally, the AMD Ryzen 9950X price is $599 according to Best Buy, which is again $100 cheaper than the Ryzen 9 7950X’s price at launch. The latter currently goes for $522 on Amazon, which is just 13% cheaper, making the 9950X the chip to buy out of the two, assuming it delivers on its performance promise.

These prices were first spotted by tech leaker momomo_US in a post on X (formerly Twitter), but we’ve confirmed all of them for ourselves so we could share the screenshots above.

The AMD Ryzen 9000 release date is now coming soon on August 8, 2024 for the first chips, and the success of this launch primarily depends on AMD getting the pricing right, as well as the performance, and it looks as though it’s on the right track. If the Best Buy pricing is correct, the Ryzen 5 9600X still looks overpriced, but otherwise, this is looking like a fair range of prices for the new Ryzen 9000 chips.

For more information about these new chips, check out our AMD Zen 5 guide, where we take you through everything we currently know about the new Ryzen 9000 range.