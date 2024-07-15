AMD just revealed the Ryzen 9000 CPU release date, and it’s soon

The lid has just been lifted on the AMD Ryzen 9000 release date, with the company confirming that its new CPUs will indeed be available to buy from the end of July 2024. The new lineup of CPUs will include four chips, spanning from the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X to the six-core Ryzen 5 9600X, and will be based on the new AMD Zen 5 CPU architecture.

You’ll want to keep an eye on our best gaming CPU guide over the next few weeks, as we’re expecting some of these new AMD Zen 5 CPUs to land on there shortly once we’ve benchmarked them. As well as the new processors, AMD has also announced a new lineup of 800-series motherboard chipsets, with X870 and X870E featuring PCIe 5.0 graphics and M.2 storage support as standard, along with mandatory USB 4 support.

The AMD Ryzen 9000 release date is Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with four new CPUs being launched on this date. These are the 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X, 12-core Ryzen 9900X, eight-core Ryzen 7 9600X, and six-core Ryzen 5 9600X.

According to AMD’s own figures, the new 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X out-performs Intel’s current flagship, the Core i9 14900K, in both gaming and application benchmark results. For example, AMD claims that there’s a 23% performance boost if you go from the 14900K to the 9900X in F1 2023, and an 11% performance improvement in Cyberpunk 2077.

AMD also says that its new eight-core Ryzen 7 9700X will out-perform the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in gaming, despite not having any 3D V-cache. If that’s true, that’s a solid achievement for a CPU with a TDP of just 65W (compared with 105W for the 5800X3D), but it’s telling that there’s no reference to the Ryzen 7 7800X3D here. It looks as though you’ll have to wait for AMD’s new Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs before we get a faster CPU for gaming than the 7800X3D.

If you’re thinking about constructing a new gaming rig based on one of AMD’s new CPUs, then check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through every step of the process.

We’re hiring!

Do you love tweaking your CPU and GPU to get the best frame rates in your games? Can you write informative and interesting copy quickly, coherently, and accurately? Then we want to hear from you. PCGamesN is looking for a new, UK-based hardware writer to write news, reviews, guides, and op-eds about all the latest PC gaming tech, particularly when it comes to CPUs and GPUs.

Apply here!

If you’d like to join our passionate, hugely experienced hardware team, then send us your application without delay as the closing date is July 26.