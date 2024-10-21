It’s official, the AMD Ryzen 9000X3D release date is soon, 7800X3D beater on way

The AMD Ryzen 9000X3D release date has just been revealed, and it’s coming just in time to make life really difficult for Intel. After months of speculation, AMD has finally lifted a little bit of the lid on top of its new gaming CPU range, which is expected to include the new Ryzen 7 9800X3D, in a teaser ahead of the launch.

If all the rumors about the new AMD chips are correct, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D looks set to take the best gaming CPU prize from the 78000X3D when it launches. AMD’s X3D CPUs have a huge stack of extra cache layered on top of the CPU cores, and we’ve found this makes a substantial improvement to frame rates in our own game benchmarks.

AMD Ryzen 9000X3D release date

The Ryzen 9000X3D release date is Thursday, November 7, 2024. If AMD sticks to the same naming strategy of its last generation of X3D chips, this means we could be looking at an eight-core Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 12-core Ryzen 9 9900X3D, and 16-core Ryzen 9 9950X3D launching on this day.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D release date

Assuming AMD sticks to the same naming strategy as its last X3D chips, and releases the eight-core model on launch day, then the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D release date is Thursday, November 7, 2024, although AMD hasn’t officially announced which X3D chips are coming out on this date, or their names.

If the 9800X3D does come out then, however, this will be just two weeks after the Intel Arrow Lake launch, meaning the new Core Ultra 200 range isn’t going to get much of a honeymoon period.

AMD’s teaser announcement has the slogan “next-gen gaming is almost here,” and the company has also revealed a few specs, but they’re very light on detail, and none of them will be surprising. These specs just confirm that the new CPUs will use the AMD Socket AM5 socket, support PCIe 5.0, and will require DDR5 RAM.

AMD hasn’t revealed any other details about the new CPUs, but the 9800X3D clock speed is rumored to be higher than that of the 7800X3D, potentially boosting to 5.2GHz, rather than the meager 5GHz of the 7800X3D. This appears to be backed up by 9800X3D benchmark leaks, which show the new CPU being up to 28% quicker than the 7800X3D in Cinebench, and up to 13% faster in games.

We’re not expecting the new CPU to be a low-cost option, though. According to one leak, the 9800X3D price “will not be cheap,” and given that the 7800X3D launched at $449, this potentially suggests the new CPU could cost even more when it comes out, possibly meaning the 9800X3D price is $499 or higher.

If you’re thinking about upgrading from your old AM4 DDR4 rig to one of these new CPUs, then check out our guide to the best gaming RAM, where we outline our best choices of DDR5 memory, including kits that are ideal for AMD systems.