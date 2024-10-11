AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D clock speed leak hints it will be even faster than expected

It’s not long now until we expect AMD to drop its new lineup of 9000-series X3D CPUs, and fresh rumors regarding the chips are arriving regularly. The latest leak concerns the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D clock speed, which rumors suggest is set to improve significantly compared to the 7800X3D, further hinting that this will be the new fastest gaming CPU you can buy.

While it’s expected to be the best gaming CPU when it arrives, though, we can’t of course be sure as yet. AMD‘s initial non-X3D 9000 series CPUs are certainly a solid foundation, and the company’s X3D tech has proved hugely powerful when it comes to gaming performance, but these leaks are just that and we’ll have to wait and see how performance actually plays out. However, it’s fun to explore what could be in store.

This new AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D leak comes from video sharing site Bilibili, where a user posted a video (spotted by regular tech leaker @9550pro on X), showing a Cinebench R23 benchmark run that reveals crucial details of the 9800X3D chip on which the tests were supposedly being run.

In the video (screenshot below by @9550pro), we can clearly see the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D listed as the chip being used for the test run, and that it houses the expected eight cores (able to deal with 16 threads), running at a 4.7GHz base clock. This is 500MHz faster than the 4.2GHz base clock of the 7800X3D and actually 1GHz faster than the 9700X’s base clock.

The latter point is particularly interesting, as so far AMD has consistently run its 9000-series CPUs with relatively low base clocks but higher boost clocks, compared to its 7000-series parts. However, it appears to have significantly increased the boost clock for the 9800X3D.

What’s more, the benchmark run video shows the clock speed of the chip while under load as boosting to a consistent 5200MHz, or 5.2GHz. That suggests an all-core boost clock for the chip of 5.2GHz, which is only 200MHz faster than the 7800X3D’s 5GHz boost clock. However, that 5GHz rating is only for single-core boost, with all-core workloads seeing the chip generally hitting around 4.6-4.8GHz, according to our tests.

As such, if the numbers from this leak prove to be truly representative, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D could prove to be even more of a performance monster than expected. Not only will the extra 64MB slab of L3 cache nestled on top of the chip – the 3D V-Cache that gives X3D chips their name – likely prove to be hugely beneficial to gaming performance, but this chip will run fast in general too, potentially making it the perfect all-rounder. For now, though, this is still rumor and speculation, so caveat your expectations.

