AMD’s Ryzen 9950X CPU just hit 6GHz in this speedy new benchmark leak

The AMD Ryzen 9000 leaks are coming thick and fast now as we approach what was set to be the original launch timeframe for the new Zen 5 processors. The latest leak shows an overclocked AMD Ryzen 9 9950X running at 6GHz and churning out some chart-topping scores.

As what’s expected to be one of the best gaming CPUs when it arrives, the 9950X is set to ship with a base clock speed of 4.3GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.7GHz. However, the Geekbench scores shared on the benchmarking software’s website show an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X running as high as 5,953MHz.

That may not sound like all that high an overclock, considering that Intel ships CPUs right now that run as high as 6GHz without overclocking. However, AMD’s recent CPUs have generally not run at super high clock speeds, nor have they overclocked all that high. AMD itself has also shown the 9950X running at 6.6GHz, but that was with liquid nitrogen cooling.

Regardless of the level of overclock, the Geekbench scores themselves are very impressive. In one run with the chip shown as running at 5,953MHz, which was spotted by Videocardz, the benchmark shows a single-core score of 3,704 points. That compares to 3,088 for the Intel Core i9 14900K and 2,941 for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X.

Meanwhile, another test run shows the chip running at a slightly slower 5,950MHz clock speed but getting an even higher multi-core score with this setup. It hits 26,013 points, which compares to 20,876 for the Intel Core i9 14900K and 19,279 for the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X.

Exactly whether retail versions of the 9950X will hit these numbers is too early to say, yet, as this is leaked information and these scores could have been achieved on specially selected, high-clocking versions of the the CPUs. Given the announcement today of the AMD Ryzen 9000 release date delay, due to initial shipped products “not meet[ing] our full quality expectations,” it’s possible final performance will change come launch day. That said, we’d be surprised if there was a big change.

While we wait for that launch, check out our Zen 5 guide for all the latest information we have on AMD’s brand new CPU architecture.