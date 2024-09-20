Meet AMD Ryzen AI Max, the new CPU with a reportedly PS5-busting GPU

AMD reportedly has a new gaming CPU range in the works with a desktop-level GPU inside it, and the names of the new chips have apparently just been leaked. According to the latest rumors, the lineup of CPUs reportedly codenamed Strix Halo, will feature the new AMD Ryzen AI Max brand, and specs for three chips have just been leaked. If the specs are to be believed, the GPU inside the new chip is even more powerful than the one on the PlayStation 5, marking a new era for integrated graphics.

These are all laptop chips, so they’re not going to be competing with the best gaming CPU models on the desktop, but they look like they’re going to be seriously powerful. Not only do the new processors contain up to 16 AMD Zen 5 CPU cores, but the top two models also reportedly contain GPUs with 40 AMD RDNA 3.5 compute units – that’s eight more than you get in the Radeon RX 7600 right now, and it would add up to a massive 2,560 stream processors.

This latest rumor comes from tech leaker Golden Pig Upgrade Pack, who claims to know the current working names and basic specs of AMD’s new Strix Halo chips, which they listed in a post on Weibo, as spotted by Videocardz. We’ve already seen a lot of rumors about the GPU inside the new AMD Strix Halo chips, but this is the first time we’ve seen names associated with them, as well as the number of CPU cores and GPU compute units for three models.

Expected AMD Strix Halo specs

According to the latest leak, these are the AMD Strix Halo specifications, although these are all based on rumor and speculation, and AMD hasn’t officially confirmed any of these details.

Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Ryzen AI Max 390 Ryzen AI Max 385 CPU cores 16 12 8 CPU architecture AMD Zen 5 AMD Zen 5 AMD Zen 5 GPU compute units 40 40 32 GPU stream processors 2,560 2,560 2,048 GPU architecture AMD RDNA 3.5 AMD RDNA 3.5 AMD RDNA 3.5 Codename Strix Halo Strix Halo Strix Halo

At the top of the range is the chip we’ve seen rumored before, which looks like the flagship. It’s reportedly called the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, and this leak says it has 16 of the latest AMD Zen 5 CPU cores, as well as 40 RDNA 3.5 compute units, working out at 2,560 stream processors.

RDNA 3.5 is a refinement of AMD’s existing RDNA 3 GPU architecture, the latter of which is used in AMD’s current desktop gaming GPUs, such as the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The main enhancements from RDNA 3.5 are designed to improve power efficiency and performance per Watt.

If these specs are legitimate, then this is a truly mighty integrated graphics system, which looks set to leave Intel Lunar Lake in the dust. As a point of comparison, the GPU in the PlayStation 5 has 2,304 stream processors, meaning this integrated laptop GPU potentially has more shader power for gaming.

Next up is the Ryzen AI Max 390, which looks set to offer 12 AMD Zen 5 CPU cores, and the same GPU core spec as the AI Max 390, although there’s no information on clock speeds, which may well differ between the two chips. Given that most games don’t properly use more than eight cores, let alone 12, this looks set to be a decent laptop gaming chip that could save you some money.

Finally, there’s the rumored AMD Ryzen AI Max 385, which reportedly has eight Zen 5 cores and 32 GPU compute units, equating to 2,048 stream processors. That’s still a potent combination, though. That’s the same number of shading units that you’ll find in the desktop Radeon RX 7600 XT, and eight cores are plenty for gaming.

The leaker also claims that up to 96GB of system RAM can be allocated as video memory, meaning there’s potentially no bottleneck in terms of the amount of GPU memory available. However, given that DDR5 memory is slower than GDDR6 VRAM, this will still be a limiting factor when it comes to performance.

What’s really big here is that it looks as though AMD is finally properly integrating its GPU tech into CPUs for PC gaming. The company has made APUs (accelerated processing units) for PCs before, such as the Ryzen 5 8600G, but they have comparatively basic GPUs. It’s only really in the console market that we’ve seen AMD really going to town on its ability to make CPUs with decent integrated GPUs.

The last Strix Halo diagram we saw, showed how AMD is potentially going to achieve this, with a package that contains a pair of small eight-core CPU chiplets, and a massive die that contains the GPU, NPU, and memory controller. One of the new chips is rumored to be featured in the Asus ROG Z13 Flow 2025, potentially showing that these new chips could be used to make thin-and-light gaming laptops with genuinely good gaming capabilities.

For more information about these new chips, check out our AMD Strix Halo guide, where we take you through everything we know about them so far.