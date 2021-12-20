AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Pro CPUs will reportedly launch in March next year

Since the release of its Ryzen processors, AMD continues to snatch swathes of CPU market share from Intel in both the gaming PC and workstation sectors. However, the company has not yet made the decision to release a Ryzen Threadripper chip on its latest Zen 3 microarchitecture, with previous reports indicating they would appear sometime next year. New information has since come to light that has helped to narrow down the release date.

According to a Videocardz source, we can expect five new Ryzen 5000 Threadripper Pro processors on March 8, 2022. These CPUs will succeed the current Zen 2 based Ryzen 3000 Threadripper Pro lineup, but it’s currently unclear whether AMD plans to release standard Ryzen 5000 Threadripper chips at all.

Given how late these processors will be to the market, it’s possible that AMD has opted to skip ahead to the Pro skew. This appears to be corroborated by conversations Videocardz has conducted with board partners, which “all say the same thing, Threadripper Zen 3 simply arrives too late.”

While Zen 3 Threadripper chips will undoubtedly offer a performance boost and other benefits over their Zen 2 counterparts, we’d sooner recommend something from AMD’s Ryzen 5000 or Intel’s Alder Lake product stack to anyone looking for the best gaming CPU.

If you’re in no rush to upgrade your gaming PC, we’re expecting some big announcements from CES 2022, so having a little patience could prove to be the more rewarding play here.