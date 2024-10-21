This new AMD driver is essential for Call of Duty Black Ops 6

AMD graphics cards are now ready for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 thanks to the latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition release. There’s more to this update than support for the world’s biggest first-person shooter, as Unknown 9: Awakening support has also dropped alongside some key bug fixes.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release date is set for later this week, and whether you have one of the best graphics cards from AMD, or a slightly aging model, the new AMD Software Adrenalin update will help get the best performance out of your pixel pusher.

AMD Software Adrenalin 24.10.1 is out now and includes game support for Black Ops 6 and Unknown 9: Awakening. HYPR-Tune support has also been added for Black Ops 6 alongside 7 Days to Die and Once Human.

Among the other fixes included in this driver, intermittent performance issues while playing DayZ have been fixed. Similar issues have also been fixed for Doom Eternal but these are specific to changing resolution when you have the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Metrics Overlay enabled.

As is the case with all driver updates, some issues still remain and are in the process of being fixed, and AMD has highlighted a few of the major ones for transparency.

Crashes are still occurring in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on some Radeon RX GPUs and the AI 9 HX 370. This issue can currently be bypassed by enabling Variable Graphics Memory in AMD Software: Adrenaline Edition.

System crashes are also being observed when using SteamVR, specifically with a Valve Index at 144Hz on Radeon RX 6000 GPUs. Elsewhere, you may find that Monster Hunter: World may suffer from freezing when trying to load a save file.

If you’re looking to get a head start on the competition when the game is out, you can check out the best Black Ops 6 loadouts so you know what the best weapons are most effective.