Save $100 on this powerful AMD Radeon GPU, and get Space Marine 2 free

It’s not every day that a big graphics card deal appears, but right now you can buy an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX for just $899.99 brand new, saving $100 against the MSRP. Better still, if you act fast, you can get two free games with your graphics card thanks to an AMD game bundle deal.

In our AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX review, we praised the power and performance of this card but were left wanting due to a lack of an alternative to Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation. Almost two years after its release, though, you can now get frame generation as a part of AMD FSR 3.0 in games that support it. If you’re looking for a powerful 4K gaming graphics card, but can’t quite stretch to the cost of the GeForce RTX 4080 Super, then this is a solid alternative.

If not for the release of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, in fact, the 7900 XTX would have been our pick for the best graphics card under $1,000. However, this latest price cut makes it competitive once again, especially given that, in direct comparisons, the 7900 XTX wins a lot of performance battles outside of ray-tracing.

Best Buy has this stunning graphics card on sale right now for $899.99, down from the usual price of $999.99. It’s not always easy to find a great deal on a high-end GPU, so it’s great to be able to bag a 10% discount on this powerful graphics card.

As mentioned, there is an active AMD game bundle deal live too, until November 2, 2024, meaning when you purchase and register your card with AMD, you’ll get free copies of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening (when it’s released).

If you’re not able to jump on this deal because you don’t live in the US, why not check out this brilliant Nvidia RTX 4060 deal, which is only available in the UK and gets you a new RTX 4060 graphics card for just £254.99.