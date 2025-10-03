Nvidia GPU dominance just took a hit as AMD finally stems the Steam tide

The utter dominance of Nvidia GeForce GPUs in the Steam Hardware Survey over the last few months, and even years, has been plain for all to see. However, in the very latest Steam Hardware Survey for September 2025, AMD has edged its way back up the charts, a little.

The achievement in question? AMD has finally got the Radeon name back in the top ten most used GPUs on Valve's survey of millions of Steam users' PC hardware. While that's far from a sign of a massive turnaround in AMD's Radeon GPU fortunes, it's at least an indication that more people are now gaming on Radeon GPUs, even if our favorite GPU on our best graphics card guide, the Radeon RX 9070 XT, hasn't charted yet.

However, immediately putting a dampener on this cause for potential celebration by AMD fans/workers/investors is that the top ten entry is merely listed as "AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics," rather than singling out a single GPU. It's not clear what chips are included in this blanket term, but it could be everything from handheld GPUs to old AMD integrated graphics. Were it a newer, singular graphics card, though, we'd expect this to be recognised by Valve and listed with the correct name.

In fact, you have to drop all the way to position number 29 on the chart to reach a named AMD GPU, which is the rather ancient RX 6600. Meanwhile, there's still not a single RX 9000 card named in the top 100 cards, which is very surprising considering both how well received they were and that some of the cards still listed on the survey are truly ancient.

As for Nvidia's GPUs, it's interesting to note that it's the RTX 4060 laptop edition that now tops the chart, with a 0.22% uplift in users compared to last month. Meanwhile, the desktop RTX 4060 took a 0.6% hit, dropping from first to third place.

Have you found yourself tempted to shift one way or the other in the AMD vs Nvidia battle in the last few months? We'd love to hear your story over on our community Discord server.