Get two free games when you buy these AMD Radeon graphics cards

AMD has just updated its offer on which games you can get free if you purchase some of its graphics cards, with the new AMD free game offer now letting you claim two out of the four available games when you buy either an RX 7800 XT or RX 7700 XT.

The new AMD offer adds some extra value to its mid-range best graphics card offerings, letting you download Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Starfield, Lies of P, or Company of Heroes 3 for a combined roughly $60 saving on buying the games separately.

AMD and Nvidia have long partnered with game publishers to offer free game codes with certain graphics card purchases, and this current offer from AMD is a solidly compelling one. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora offers a stunning-looking game to really get the most from your new graphics card while Starfield is similarly spectacular.

Meanwhile, in our Company of Heroes 3 review and Lies of P review, we may not have found either to be truly game of the year contenders but each offers up a solid take on its respective RTS and Soulsborne genre.

Currently, Nvidia doesn’t list any worldwide offers for free games with purchases of its GPUs, though there might be offers in your area or via specific retailers. As such, AMD’s offer does add some meaningful value, if you are tempted by any of the four games on offer.

AMD’s GPU offer, meanwhile, falls under the Why We Game banner and is only available via certain retailers but these include AMD’s own website along with dozens of other retailers around the world. You can read more about the terms and conditions of the offer here as well as get more information on the bundle here.

The offer is open now and requires a purchase before July 20, 2024, with codes to be redeemed before August 17, 2024.

If you’re not sure if the above are quite the ideal cards for you, check out our RX 7800 XT review and RX 7700 XT review for our full perspective.