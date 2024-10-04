Save $150 on this AMD gaming PC, perfect for Valorant and CS2

If you’re on the lookout for a gaming PC deal, Best Buy just lowered the price of its Valorant Championship Tour iBuyPower PCs. The best value build is the all-AMD machine, which has been cut from $899.99 down to 749.99, but there is also a $190 saving available on a model that comes with an Nvidia graphics card, bringing it just below the $1,000 mark.

It can be tempting to eye up the best graphics card possible when looking for a pre-built PC, but sometimes it’s best to start in the mid-range and upgrade over time. These iBuyPower PCs are great value and come ready to perform in games like Valorant, Counter-Strike 2, and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The iBuyPower AMD configuration comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 7600 and Radeon RX 7600 alongside 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You also get an iBuyPower LED gaming keyboard and mouse included with the PC, meaning all you’ll need is one of the best gaming monitors to complete your setup.

This build has an MSRP of $899.99 but is currently available for $749.99, a healthy $150 saving that not only gets you a very capable desktop gaming PC, but a great foundation to improve upon if you ever feel like making some upgrades in the future.

As for the Nvidia model of this PC, it comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti alongside 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. You still get the free peripherals with this model too, which has an MSRP of $1,179.99 but is currently on sale for $989.99, meaning you save $190.

With the purchase of either of these gaming PCs, you’ll also get a free six-month subscription to Webroot internet security and anti-virus and a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription. With the Nvidia model, because it has an AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU, you’ll also get a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown9 as part of the latest AMD free game deal.

If you would rather take on the challenge of assembling your own rig, we can show you how to build a gaming PC with our handy step-by-step guide.