Get Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 for free, thanks to AMD

You can get the upcoming games Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Unknown 9: Awakening for free if you buy just about any AMD Radeon 7000 graphics card or AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU right now. While Unknown 9: Awakening doesn’t have a price yet, Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 alone is a $55 game, making this a great-value deal if you’re thinking of buying the latest 40k hack and slash.

Both AMD and Nvidia regularly offer a range of new games for free with their best graphics card offerings, but this is one of the most broad-ranging offers we’ve ever seen. You can now get these games free with GPUs as cheap as the RX 7600 XT and CPUs as lowly as the Ryzen 7 7700. If your system is in need of an upgrade, and you’ve get less than $300 to spend, a free $55 game offers some great extra value.

Even buyers of new laptops can get in on the fun, with AMD-equipped laptops using both a Ryzen 7000-series CPU and GPU eligible for the offer. Notably, no current-gen CPUs are included in the offer, though, such as AMD’s new 8000-series desktop APUs or Ryzen AI 300 laptop CPUs, which is a bit of a shame.

The full list of eligible products is shown below:

AMD Radeon 7000 GPUs

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 GRE

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT*

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT*

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT*

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

AMD Ryzen 9 7900*

AMD Ryzen 9 7800X3D*

AMD Ryzen 9 7700X*

AMD Ryzen 9 7700*

AMD 7000 laptops

AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS

AMD Ryzen 9 7840HS

AMD Ryzen 9 7735HS

AMD Ryzen 9 7435HS

with either

AMD Radeon RX 7700S

AMD Radeon RX 7600S

(* = not eligible for this promotion in Japan)

An interesting quirk of this offer – the full details of which can be found here – is that while it offers great value on paper, currently both games aren’t yet available, with the Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2 release date being September 9, 2024, and the Unknown 9: Awakening release date having not even been announced yet, though it’s penciled in for 2024.

Moreover, the games will have to be claimed by November 2, 2024, so there’s potentially only a small window for you to claim Unknown 9: Awakening. Nonetheless, this remains a great offer, and you can get a good taster of how the new 40k game looks in our Space Marine 2 preview.

As for which AMD product is the best to buy now? Obviously that will depend on your budget, but our outright best gaming CPU choice right now is the Ryzen 7800X3D, while the RX 7900 GRE is a great mid-range GPU offering.