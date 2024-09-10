Next-gen AMD motherboards are finally launching this month, says leak

Thanks to Amazon, we now have an idea about when the AMD X870 motherboard release date could be. Although there isn’t any official confirmation just yet, a listing on the mega retailer is the first sign of an arrival time for the first wave of new 800-series motherboards that AMD’s partners are releasing.

The new X870 chipset is part of AMD’s next-gen solution for gamers planning to run new Ryzen 9000 CPUs, although it does support other AM5 processors such as the Ryzen 7000 and 8000 series. These AMD motherboards feature enhancements like PCIe 5.0, USB 4, and WiFi 7 support, and we fully expect them to rank among the best gaming motherboards available once they launch. However, it’s worth noting that current chipsets like the X670 will also support Zen 5 CPUs, thanks to using the same AM5 socket.

As initially reported by Videocardz, Twitter/X hardware leaker momomo_us was first to spot a Gigabyte X870 motherboard appearing on Amazon ahead of any official notice about a release. Two variations of Gigabyte’s X870 Aorus Elite motherboards are shown on sale on Amazon Germany, while a similar model from a third-party seller is also appearing on Amazon UK.

As to the date in question, September 30 is the moment marked for release, which matches up with previous rumors about X870 motherboards, so it isn’t a total surprise. However, it will mean that there are a good few months between the release of this new chipset and the expected launch of the Ryzen 9000X3D range, which we’re now not expecting to see until early 2025.

While we don’t know for sure if the September 30 release date is genuine, we’ve reached out to Gigabyte for comment, and we’ll update if we hear back. We’ve also reached out to Asus for comment about its own release plans for X870 boards.

Even if this date isn’t reliable, at least we know the price of this particular X870 motherboard, as this is still an official retail listing. Gigabyte’s X870 Aorus Elite WiFi 7 motherboard is on sale for pre-order at Amazon Germany for €340.48 ($376), just one dollar less than an Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus, a last-gen AM4 motherboard aimed at budget gamers.

Thinking about your next build? You might want to wait a few weeks for these X870 boards to officially launch. Otherwise, you can build a gaming PC today using AMD’s current X670 or X670E motherboard chipsets instead.