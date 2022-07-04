New AMD Zen 3 CPUs could arrive before Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 chips

AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are on the horizon, but Zen 3 might be here to stay for a little longer. Zen 4 should eventually supersede the company’s current-gen offering, but rumours point toward new Zen 3D chips that cater to budget gaming PC builds.

According to reliable hardware leaker Greymon55, “several new” AMD Zen 3 processors are on the cards, and we’ll apparently hear more about the lineup next month. So far, AMD has only released one 8-core Zen3D SKU, but we’ll potentially see team red expand its AM4 portfolio with cheap and cheerful gaming CPUs that pack a punch.

Speaking of AM4, there’s seemingly also still life left in AMD’s current-gen platform, as Greymon55 claims we’ll see “low-end AMD products” in the future. In other words, you might not have to upgrade to the best motherboard to jump on the Zen 4 bandwagon, as budget chips could still boast older socket compatibility. Naturally, this means some next-gen options may still support DDR4, which suggests they could use a different memory controller.

Just like with all rumours, you should take this Zen 3 news with a grain of salt, especially in regards to AM4 Zen 4. Greymon55 says the chips “exist in the lab,” but the leaker caveats that AMD will need to decide whether they’ll make it to market.

It's been rumored in the last few days that there will be several new products for ZEN3D. It's true, and there will be further information next month. — Greymon55 (@greymon55) June 28, 2022

We’ll seemingly only need to wait a month to hear more about additional Zen 3D chips, and more information will likely leak as board partners confirm new products. While many enthusiasts will be holding out for more AMD Zen 4 info, it looks like the current-gen battle against Intel Alder Lake will continue to rage for the time being.