AMD Zen 4 CPUs may arrive slightly later than anticipated

Hardware enthusiasts across the globe are patiently waiting for AMD to announce its Zen 4 release date, alongside more details on the key specs of its Ryzen 7000 CPUs. While recent reports suggest that team red is aiming for a Q3 launch, it appears that this will likely be towards the end of the quarter in September of this year.

Ever reliable hardware leaker Greymon55 has shared information obtained from their contacts at AMD, which are strangely at odds with one another. One source claims Zen 4 will release early in the quarter, another at the packaging plant says there’s “no sign of Zen 4 is going into mass production.” Greymon55 followed up by saying that Ryzen 7000 CPUs should be in the factory by now if team red plans to release them in July-August.

Whenever Zen 4 CPUs do finally make their way into gaming PCs, it seems that they’ll be available before Intel debuts its competing Raptor Lake processors, at least for the time being. It’s undoubtedly advantageous for AMD to beat its main rival to market, but it’s best to wait until both companies show their hands as a consumer.

We expect that Ryzen 7000 chips will be among the best gaming CPUs on the market this year, but they will face stiff competition from 13th Gen Intel Core processors, which are reportedly up to 40% faster than the current Alder Lake lineup.

If ZEN4 were coming in July-August, then the factory would have started mass production by now, but they didn't.🙃 — Greymon55 (@greymon55) March 6, 2022

Both companies also have their eyes on the GPU market, with Intel Arc Alchemist cards set to compete with an upcoming RX 6000 refresh in addition to AMD RDNA 3 based components. However, their hopes to claim the title of the best graphics card could be dashed by the RTX 4000 series of GeForce pixel pushers from Nvidia.