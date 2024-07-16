AMD says it’s already working on its Zen 6 and Zen 7 Ryzen gaming CPUs

AMD has for the first time confirmed that its next CPU architecture will be called AMD Zen 6, which will follow on from the Zen 5 launch in just two weeks. The company also confirmed that there’s a Zen 7 architecture in the works, which will follow on from Zen 6 several more years into the future.

The AMD CPU reveal came directly from the company itself at its recent AMD Tech Day event. Here, as well as talking about some more details of its upcoming Zen 5 CPUs – including showing off the 9950X overclock capabilities – it also looked ahead at its future CPU roadmap. While we’re a long way from these chips being earmarked for a place on our best gaming CPU guide, if AMD’s recent track record is a reliable yardstick, they’ll be strong contenders when they arrive.

In its presentation, AMD showed a chart detailing its “leadership CPU roadmap.” In this chart, it shows the step up from the 7nm and 6nm manufacturing process used for its Zen 3 CPUs, up through the 5nm and 4mn process used for current-generation Ryzen 7000 Series Zen 4 CPUs, and looking to the 4nm and 3nm processes used in its upcoming Zen 5 CPUs. It then showed that Zen 6 is next in line, but didn’t reveal what manufacturing process that upcoming architecture would use.

Zen 6 is expected to use the same AM5 CPU socket as current Zen 4 and upcoming Zen 5 CPUs, which would mark the second time AMD has managed to provide three full generations of CPUs on a single platform. As well as meaning you will probably be able to keep your current AM5 motherboard, this move could also mean you don’t have to upgrade your RAM.

Beyond this, not a great deal is known about the upcoming architecture. However, AMD’s CTO, Mark Papermaster, confirmed that the company is working on the far future Zen 7 architecture. This architecture will probably require a new socket and motherboard, as AMD has committed to supporting AM5 until 2027, and we expect Zen 7 to arrive just after this time.

For more on what we expect from AMD’s next generation of CPUs, check out our Zen 5 guide. You can also check the AMD Ryzen 9000 release date to see when you’ll be able to get your hands on AMD’s newest CPUs.

