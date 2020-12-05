You can now fill your American Truck Simulator cab with fuzzy dice and fast food wrappers

Trucking is a unique job in that you live inside your place of employment – well, okay, maybe that’s not so unique in 2020, but you get what I mean. You’ve got to do something to make the rig feel like home, and up until now American Truck Simulator has been limited in that regard. Luckily, SCS has rectified the issue with a whole lot of tchotchkes and garbage to fill your cab.

The Cabin Accessories pack is $3.99 / £2.89 / €3.99 on Steam, and adds over 100 items to personalise your cab with. There are fuzzy dice, dashboard hula girls, and even leaf-shaped air fresheners to hang from your rear-view mirror. You can also just fill your cab with food, from hamburger wrappers in the passenger seat to cereal boxes and water bottles.

What do these objects do for you? Well, um… You can look around, and see them. Like, they’ll be there in your cab while you’re driving around. Listen, I’ve spent more money on worse times than that.

The new accessories pack follows up on a similar pack released for Euro Truck Simulator 2 way back in 2015. It’s good to see both truck games finally achieving parity with each other after all these years.