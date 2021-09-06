Get a bison truck for playing American Truck Simulator’s Wyoming DLC at launch

It’s almost time to hit Wyoming, as the Cowboy State arrives in American Truck Simulator tomorrow. It’ll be a chance to check out Wyoming’s gorgeous landscapes in digital form, learn a surprising amount about roadside conveniences, and earn some new truck cosmetics, as the devs have just announced an event to promote the new DLC.

The Cruising Wyoming event kicks off alongside the Wyoming DLC release date on September 7, and lasts until November 7, so you’ve got plenty of time to participate. If you pick up or deliver cargo on jobs of at least 100 miles in each of the ten major cities added in the expansion, you’ll get the new truck paint job you see in the header image above, featuring a lovely airbrushed bison theme.

The event also presents a community goal to drive over 80 million miles on jobs originating or ending in Wyoming. If you’ve completed the personal goal for the paint job and the community meets the overall challenge, you’ll get a Jade Bison ornament to hang from your rear-view mirror, as you can see on the official site. Very fancy stuff.

If you missed the latest Wyoming trailer, check it out below.

