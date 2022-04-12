American Truck Simulator remakes a 20-year-old Montana map

American Truck Simulator is getting a Montana map in an upcoming DLC release, and that takes us way back into the history books of developer SCS Software. Back before the days of Euro Truck Simulator 2 and ATS on Steam, the studio made an extensive series of fairly low-budget truck driving sims throughout the 2000s. One of those games already had a Montana map, and the devs intend to pay tribute to the old work with the new DLC.

Extreme Trucker 2 launched in 2011 as the final entry in the 18 Wheels of Steel series. One of that game’s maps was centred on Thompson Falls, Montana, and that location will return for the ATS map.

“Our map team has recreated Thompson Falls and its industries using similar and reworked assets from the original game,” the devs say in a new blog post. “From the street lamps to the very road network layout itself, this area has been preserved as a little piece of simulator history. Our teams have also hidden quite a few 18 Wheels of Steel easter eggs around the map, so we really hope you will take the time to explore and discover them for yourself.”

There’s no word yet on when the Montana DLC will launch, but it’s likely to arrive sometime after the big Texas expansion. For more truck games to check out in the meantime, you can follow that link.

