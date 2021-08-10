The A500 Mini brings back Amiga classic games like Worms and Zool

We prefer our classic consoles to pack a high-powered gaming PC under the hood, but the mini console revival continues with a particularly compelling addition: the A500 Mini. This revision of 1987’s Commodore Amiga 500 is scheduled to release early 2022, with pre-orders set at $139.99 / £119.99.

The 16-bit computer is reimagined by Retro Games Ltd, and much like the C64 Mini it released three years prior, you’ll be able to plug in your own gaming keyboard to compensate for the A500’s tiny keys. It’ll also ship with an Amiga CD32-inspired gamepad so you can sit back and relax.

The A500 became Commodore’s best-selling Amiga computer thanks to its advanced hardware at the time, but Retro Games Ltd is making some changes under the hood for the Mini. It still has the nostalgic appearance of the A500, but will instead pack hardware from future generations, such as the enhanced ECS chip set of 1991’s A500 Plus and the Advanced Graphics Architecture (AGA) from 1992’s A1200.

Following in the footsteps of previous classic consoles, the A500 Mini has plenty of features you’d expect, including the ability to save your game, the choice of 50Hz or 60Hz refresh rate, a CRT filter for an authentic look, and multiple scaling options. It’s not quite as locked down as the NES and SNES Mini, though.

Retro Games Ltd has confirmed 12 of the 25 classic Amiga games that will come pre-installed on the device. Here’s the list so far:

Alien Breed 3D

Another World

ATR: All Terrain Racing

Battle Chess

Cadaver

Kick Off 2

Pinball Dreams

Simon The Sorcerer

Speedball 2: Brutal Deluxe

The Chaos Engine

Worms: The Director’s Cut

Zool: Ninja Of The Nth Dimension

The developer might be saving some of its biggest hitters for last, as The Secret of Monkey Island, Lemmings, and Civilization don’t appear on the list. Fortunately, you’ll be able to sideload your own Amiga ROMs over USB thanks to WHDLoad support, so you shouldn’t be short of games to play.